Maruti Sales Breakup May 2023 – Alto, WagonR, Swift, Ertiga, EECO, Dzire

Maruti Suzuki wholesales stood at 1,43,708 units in May 2023, relating to a 15 percent YoY and 5 percent MoM increase

Maruti Suzuki India Limited, currently commands a 43 percent market share in the passenger vehicle segment in India for May 2023. Their sales are well over that of Hyundai and Tata Motors. Maruti is the only automaker to cross the 50,000 unit mark in monthly sales.

Maruti Suzuki sold a total of 1,43,708 units in May 2023. This was a 15 percent YoY growth from 1,24,474 units sold in May 2022 while MoM sales increased by 5 percent over 1,37,320 units sold in April 2023. Sales were boosted by that of the Swift, Brezza, Baleno, Ciaz and Eeco van while every other model in the company lineup posted a YoY de-growth.

Maruti Sales Breakup May 2023 – Baleno at No. 1 in May 2023

Maruti Baleno featured at the top sales charts in May 2023 with 18,733 units sold. This was a 34 percent YoY growth from 13,970 units sold in May 2022. MoM sales also saw positive growth of 16 percent from 16,180 units sold in April 2023. Maruti Suzuki has recently updated the Baleno with added safety equipment and first in segment features among which is a 3-point seatbelt for the rear middle passenger.

At No. 2 was Swift hatchback with a 23 percent YoY growth to 17,346 units, up from 14,133 units sold in May 2022. MoM sales however dipped by 8 percent from 18,753 units sold in April 2023. Maruti Baleno and Swift along with WagonR were the top three cars to feature on the list of 10 cars and SUVs sold in May 2023.

Maruti WagonR sales fell to 16,258 units in May 2023. This was a 3 percent YoY de-growth from 16,814 units sold in May 2023 while MoM sales dipped by 22 percent over 20,879 units sold in April 2023. Increased demand was seen for the Brezza, sales of which improved by 30 percent YoY and 13 percent MoM to 13,398 units in May 2023. The company had sold 10,312 units and 11,836 units in May 2022 and April 2023 respectively.

Added sales were also seen for the Eeco van which went up by 22 percent YoY to 12,818 units in May 2023 from 10,482 units sold in May 2022. MoM sales grew by 22 percent from 10,504 units sold in April 2023. DZire sales at 11,315 units in May 2023 saw a 2 percent YoY de-growth while MoM sales improved by 12 percent from 10,132 units sold in April 2023. Maruti Ertiga also saw YoY de-growth of 14 percent to 10,528 units in May 2023 from 12,226 units sold in May 2022. MoM sales nearly doubled by 90 percent from 5,532 units sold in April 2023.

The new Fronx featured at No. 8 on the list with 9,863 units in May 2023. There had been 8,784 units sold in April 2023 relating to a 12 percent MoM growth. The Fronx crossover SUV was launched in April 2023 and is positioned between Baleno and Grand Vitara in Maruti’s NEXA lineup.

Maruti Alto, Grand Vitara, Ignis, XL6

Lower down the sales order was the Maruti Alto with 9,368 units sold last month. This was a 28 percent YoY and 19 percent MoM de-growth. G Vitara sales were at 8,877 units with a 15 percent MoM growth while Ignis sales were at 4,551 units. XL6 (3,577 units), Celerio (3,216 units), S-Presso (2,868 units) and Ciaz (992 units) also featured on the list. Maruti Suzuki S-Cross, of which the company had sold 1,428 units in May 2022, has been discontinued from the company lineup.