Top 10 Cars, SUVs May 2023 – Baleno, Swift, Creta, Nexon, Brezza, Punch, Scorpio

Except for the Tata Nexon, every other SUV registered a positive growth YoY including the whole segment

In the month of May 2023, Maruti Suzuki demonstrated its popularity in Indian market by holding the top three spots in top 10 cars chart. At 1st place, we have Baleno with 18,733 units sold with 34.09% YoY growth as opposed to 13,970 units sold a year ago. With 4,763 units gained in volume YoY, Baleno held a 13.34% market share among this list.

Swift took 2nd place with 17,346 units and registered 22.73% YoY growth and 3,213 units gained in volume in the same period. WagonR sold 16,258 units and secured third spot, but numbers saw a decline of 3.31% YoY. Creta in 4th place and Nexon in 5th place broke Maruti Suzuki’s homerun as the company secured 6th, 7th and 8th spots as well.

Top 10 Cars May 2023 – Creta beats Nexon to become No 1

Creta’s and Nexon’s sales fell close to each other at 14,449 and 14,423 units respectively. While Creta saw 31.68% YoY growth, Nexon saw a slight decline in sales by 1.31% YoY, by losing 191 units in volume YoY. This way, Creta becomes the highest-selling SUV.

Brezza sold 13,398 units last month as opposed to 10,312 units sold a year ago. This gave Brezza 29.93% YoY growth. Maruti Eeco sold 12,818 units last month and being the only budget van for PV space put it in a good position and leveraged 22.29% YoY growth. With 11,315 units, Dzire saw a 2.48% YoY decline.

Tata Punch registered 8.62% YoY growth by selling 11,124 units last month and gained 883 units in volume. Ertiga sold 10,528 units and saw 13.89% YoY decline. In total, the top 10 cars accounted for 1,40,392 units and this space saw 11.98% YoY growth as opposed to 1,25,368 units sold last year and gained 15,024 units in volume.

Top 10 SUVs May 2023 – Creta beats Nexon to become No 1

As we’ve established before, Creta is the highest-selling SUV in India with Nexon brooding down its neck. This duo is followed by Brezza and Punch to take 3rd and 4th spots respectively. At 5th place, we have Hyundai Venue with 10,213 units sold in May 2023 and saw a healthy 23.05% YoY growth with 1,913 units gained in volume.

The most recent entrant into this group is Maruti Suzuki Fronx, which sold 9,683 units in its second month since launch. Which is almost a 1K units increase MoM. Scorpio Classic and Scorpio N combined sold 9,318 units and sales more than doubled to 114.31% YoY growth. Volume growth stood at 4,970 units.

Grand Vitara is Maruti’s flagship vehicle currently and it sold 8,877 units. Kia Sonet took 9th place with 8,251 units sold last month and saw 4.46% YoY growth as opposed to 7,899 units sold a year ago and gained 352 units in volume YoY. At 10th place, we have XUV700 with 5,245 units and gained 3.47% YoY growth.

In total, top 10 SUV space saw 1,04,981 units in May 2023 with 46.30% YoY growth. As opposed to 71,756 SUVs sold in May 2022, this segment gained 33,225 units in volume.