Hyundai Exter Interiors Leak – Touchscreen, Auto AC, TPMS, Cruise Control

Hyundai Exter interior shares a lot of its bits with its smaller sibling Grand i10 NIOS as seen with the new leaks

Exter is set to take on Indian Gen Z and millennial audiences with an appetite for a sense of adventure. Exter means external, which signifies the lifestyle credentials that this crossover vehicle is supposedly bringing to the table. Hyundai has chosen dynamic cricketer Hardik Pandya as Exter’s exclusive brand ambassador as well.

Thanks to previous set of official teasers and reveals, we know how Exter looks from the outside. For the first time, images of Exter’s interiors have leaked. These images suggest Exter will get a lot of interior and dashboard elements from Grand i10 NIOS hatchback and Aura sedan in Hyundai’s portfolio.

Hyundai Exter Interior Leaked In New Pictures

In the leaked image, we can see that the outside environment is that of a beach. Hinting lifestyle scenarios that Hyundai Exter will target. On the inside, Exter will borrow quite a lot of elements from Hyundai’s most affordable vehicle, Grand i10 NIOS.

We’re talking about identical AC vents, dashboard, infotainment screen, infotainment screen placement panels, door trim layout along with the instrument binnacle. Even the automatic climate control knobs along with the three-spoke steering wheel with audio controls are identical too. Entire dashboard is not visible. We reckon Hyundai will keep surface finishes towards passenger side slightly different.

Speaking of different, Exter does get quite a few add-ons over what Grand i10 NIOS offers. For starters, Hyundai is equipping Exter with a fully-digital instrument cluster that we have seen with Venue and i20. The spy shots show a few functionalities of this screen as well. These include real-time fuel efficiency and trip parameters.

In one image, screen shows 17.7 km/L in a 28 minute trip covering 9.9 km. In another spy shot, this instrument screen shows 17.3 L/100km (5.7 km/L) in a 5 hr 38 minute trip covering 55.3 km. Hyundai is offering support for native languages as well and we can see a glimpse of Marathi on this screen.

Exter gets cruise control, TPMS

Even though Exter has the same steering wheel and audio controls, it now packs cruise control as well. Tata Motors offer cruise control with Punch and is the only one in its segment to get it. TPMS or tyre pressure monitoring system can also be seen in the spy shots. Hyundai is likely to bundle rear AC vents, push button start, keyless entry with request sensors, a dashcam and a ton more features.

On the powertrain front, Hyundai Exter will offer two variations of the 1.2L NA petrol engine, petrol only and petrol + CNG bi-fuel variants. When run on petrol, this engine generates 82 bhp and 114 Nm and when run on CNG, it generates 68 bhp and 95 Nm. a 5-speed manual and an AMT are transmission choices.

There are seven variants and nine colour choices with Exter. Crossover DNA, quirky styling, and adventure personna are likely to be Exter’s strengths. Hyundai India will launch it on 10th July 2023 and pricing is likely to start from Rs. 6.5 lakh, ex-sh.

