Hyundai i20 Facelift N Line top variant spied – New steering wheel, Paddle shifters

Hyundai i20 Facelift will get a new steering wheel with paddle shifters as seen with test mules

Premium hatchback space will probably heat up during the festive season as Hyundai will launch facelifted models of its i20 and i20 N Line. Spy shots of both Hyundai i20 facelift and i20 N Line facelift surfaced on the internet recently. In the spy shot, we can see that Hyundai is testing both the standard and sporty models together.

This means that the company is likely to launch both of them together around the festive season. This will be a very mild update and will be associated with a slight price increment as well. There are not a lot of changes to i20 and i20 N Line facelifts as seen in the spy shots.

Hyundai i20 facelift and i20 N Line facelift spotted together

These spy shots cover two different instances. In one instance, both Hyundai i20 facelift and i20 N Line facelift are together. In another instance, one standard i20 facelift test mule is present which revealed some key interior updates. As seen in the first instance, a mid-spec (Magna or Sportz) i20 facelift and top-spec i20 N Line facelift feature together.

Both of them get the same Titan Grey shade. Standard i20 facelift prototype misses out on alloy wheels and gets new design wheel covers that look very stylish as opposed to outgoing wheel covers. These new wheel covers are very similar to previous gen i20 Elite facelift’s alloy wheels for some reason.

Key changes on the outside are likely to be at the front and rear. Sadly, Hyundai has cladded both prototypes with camouflage. Hence, distinguishing key exterior design elements are under wraps. That said, new headlights, tail lights, front and rear bumpers and front and rear fog lights are highly likely.

Standard i20 gets paddle shifters for the first time

In the pursuit of adding more sportiness with i20 N Line models, Hyundai offers a different 3-spoke steering wheel, equipped with paddle shifters. Until now, this feature was only available with N Line models while standard i20 missed out on paddle shifters. Second instance of spy shots feature a top-spec Typhoon Silver i20 facelift.

In this prototype, we can see the presence of paddle shifters. Hyundai seems to have decided to offer paddle shifters with standard i20 as well. That said, Hyundai i20 N Line facelift will still enjoy exclusivity in the form of red exterior highlights, red interior elements and stitching, throatier exhaust, stiffened suspension, exclusive colours, sportier alloy wheels with an N badge and more.

Powertrains will be the same. In this sense, a 1.2L 4-cylinder NA petrol engine (82 bhp, 115 Nm, 5MT, CVT) and a 1.0L 3-cylinder turbo petrol (118 bhp, 172 Nm, 7DCT). We hope Hyundai adds a manual transmission with a turbo petrol option, a combination which is only present with N Line. Hyundai will probably rejig the features list to suit ever-growing customer needs. Maybe ventilated seats?

